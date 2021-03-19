Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.82 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $225.04 million and approximately $48.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,845.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.34 or 0.00923322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00367383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032316 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,336,621 coins and its circulating supply is 376,362,527 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

