Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00012441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,422.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.59 or 0.00920179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00380996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,399,287 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

