Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $210.47 million and $39.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,815.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.08 or 0.00918259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00363975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,680,315 coins and its circulating supply is 376,706,221 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

