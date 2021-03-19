Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.