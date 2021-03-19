Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $9.01 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $9.01 billion and $769.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00687080 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,433 coins and its circulating supply is 22,648,880,985 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

