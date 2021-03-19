Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $860.26 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.99 billion and approximately $860.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,436 coins and its circulating supply is 22,632,881,093 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

