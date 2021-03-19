STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE:STEP traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$1.46. 49,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,081. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

