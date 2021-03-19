STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.69, but opened at C$1.55. STEP Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 33,222 shares.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$98.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.26.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

