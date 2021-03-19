Stephen W. Laut Sells 1,875 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,623,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.52 and a 1-year high of C$41.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.