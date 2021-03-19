StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 214,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 245,046 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $30.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,663,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 289,429 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.