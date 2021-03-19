Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 633,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,648,911 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $25.12.

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

