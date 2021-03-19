stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

