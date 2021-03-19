Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 84,570 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $430,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 79,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 699,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 365,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,555. The company has a market capitalization of $317.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

