Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $280,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $211.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $128.86 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

