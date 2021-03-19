Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Accenture worth $401,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.07. 39,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

