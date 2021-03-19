Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 292.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Waste Management worth $257,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

