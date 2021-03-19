Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $186,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

