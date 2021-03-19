Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,992 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $286,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.19. 583,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,900,270. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.