Stifel Financial Corp Buys 34,580 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,269 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $298,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.97. 46,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.10 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.70.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

