Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,973 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $576,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 77.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 79.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,020.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,039.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,760.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

