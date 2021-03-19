Stifel Financial Corp Buys 86,637 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,637 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $198,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.28. 121,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

