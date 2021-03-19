Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Ecolab worth $259,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $206.95. 8,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,831. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

