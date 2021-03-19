Stifel Financial Corp Has $300.80 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945,769 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of NextEra Energy worth $300,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $70.97. 149,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,227,044. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

