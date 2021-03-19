Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 25,347 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of International Business Machines worth $176,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $968,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.