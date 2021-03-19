Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 32,152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Costco Wholesale worth $506,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.90. 56,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,193. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $278.42 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

