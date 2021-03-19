Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 41,437 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Illinois Tool Works worth $273,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.51. 8,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.