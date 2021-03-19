Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,471 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $445,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.82. 236,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

