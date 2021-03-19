Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,724 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $171,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.61. 103,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.