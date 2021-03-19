Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,715 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Broadcom worth $199,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.59. 44,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,844. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.13 and a 200-day moving average of $412.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

