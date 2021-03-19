Stifel Financial Corp Sells 56,489 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,489 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $210,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

