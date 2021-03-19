Stifel Financial Corp Sells 62,076 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $269,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.