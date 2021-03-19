Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,975 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $204,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $237.78. 57,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,820. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

