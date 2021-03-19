Stifel Nicolaus Increases STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to $1.70

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.10 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

SNVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

SNVVF remained flat at $$1.38 during midday trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

