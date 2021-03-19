Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 136,366 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,718. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

