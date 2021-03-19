Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (ACN, AHOTF, AIR, BA, BABA, CRLBF, DALXF, DG, FDX, HIG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $301.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $290.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $41.00 to $50.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Truist from $326.00 to $330.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.50 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $383.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $340.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target increased by Truist from $75.00 to $87.00.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.75. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $183.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $29.50 to $30.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $155.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $38.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.