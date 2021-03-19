Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (ACN, AHOTF, AIR, BA, BABA, CRLBF, DALXF, DG, FDX, HIG)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $301.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $290.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $41.00 to $50.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Truist from $326.00 to $330.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.50 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $383.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $340.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target increased by Truist from $75.00 to $87.00.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.75. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $183.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $29.50 to $30.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $155.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $38.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.