Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 19th (ENPH, EVOP, FUPBY, GEAGY, HENKY, HHR, HIG, KDP, MGDDY, NAVI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 19th:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

