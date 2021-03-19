Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 19th (ENPH, EVOP, FUPBY, GEAGY, HENKY, HHR, HIG, KDP, MGDDY, NAVI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 19th:
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.
TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.