Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.25

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.25 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 285.40 ($3.73). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 144,737 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.15. The company has a market capitalization of £555 million and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,145 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,980.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.