Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Veracyte Call Options (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the typical volume of 191 call options.

Shares of VCYT traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 1,974,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,776. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

