Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 30,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,692% compared to the typical volume of 1,098 call options.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.61. 4,824,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,573. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

