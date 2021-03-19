Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 17,780 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,594% compared to the typical volume of 660 call options.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 103,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRKR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,927,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

