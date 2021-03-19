Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Outdoor Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,509% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $19,515,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

