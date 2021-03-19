Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,267 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,054% compared to the average daily volume of 291 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 279.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

ETM opened at $5.87 on Friday. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

