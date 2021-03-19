Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 618 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 682% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,327 shares of company stock worth $14,263,572 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $22,048,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.