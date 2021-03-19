Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.79% of Stoneridge worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a P/E ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

