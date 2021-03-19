StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen Sells 5,423 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00.

Shares of SNEX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

