Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

SEOAY opened at $19.62 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.7162 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

