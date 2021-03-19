Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,184.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,812.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

