Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.12 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $206.24 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015667 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis' total supply is 129,362,372 coins.

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

