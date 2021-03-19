Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.13 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $204.58 million and $11.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016009 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 213.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,339,980 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

