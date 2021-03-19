Streamr Achieves Market Cap of $131.42 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $131.42 million and $13.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,825,679 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

